Police searching for missing teen in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
According to police, Mitchell Hodgson was last seen at around 12:45 near Spaulding Court/East Street.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue vest with a black windbreaker under his vest and dark blue sweatpants.
Hodgson is listed as about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tewksbury Police.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)