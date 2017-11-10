Police searching for missing teen in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tewksbury are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to police, Mitchell Hodgson was last seen at around 12:45 near Spaulding Court/East Street.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue vest with a black windbreaker under his vest and dark blue sweatpants.

Hodgson is listed as about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tewksbury Police.

