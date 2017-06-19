Police searching for possible ‘armed and dangerous’ man inside Square One Mall

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Saugus police have responded to reports of a man armed with a gun inside the Square One Mall just off of Route 1.

Police responded at around 4:15 a.m. to a break-in alarm at Dick’s Sporting Goods and a report of an “armed and dangerous intruder” who was believed to be held up inside the store.

Upon arrival, police say they found the window of the sporting goods store smashed, which is what set off the alarm.

First responding officers reported seeing a suspect armed with a possible gun. A SWAT team has been called to the scene.

Employees coming to the mall for work are being kept a safe distance away and are not being allowed to open any of the shops at the mall.

There have been no reports of injuries. Crews are searching for the suspect.

7’s John Cuoco also discusses the scene happening now at the Square One Mall:

