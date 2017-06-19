Police searching for possibly armed suspect at Square One Mall in Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - Right now, state police are responding to an incident at the Square One Mall just off of Route 1 in Saugus.

Police responded at around 4:15 a.m. to a break in at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When they arrived, police say they found the window of the sporting goods store smashed, which is what set off the alarm, calling them there.

First responding officers reported seeing a suspect armed with a possible gun.

They called for backup and swat teams are now responding. They are searching for the suspect.

Employees coming to the mall for work are being kept a safe distance away and are not being allowed to open any of the shops at the mall.

