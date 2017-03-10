Police searching for prisoner who escaped courthouse in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police have launched a search for an inmate who escaped a courthouse in Framingham on Friday afternoon.

A source tells 7’s Steve Cooper that the prisoner managed to break free from custody just before 5 p.m. while at Framingham District Court.

The suspect is said to be an African American man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen on Arsenal Street, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The Massachusetts State Police are assisting local police with the search. A K9 unit has been called to the scene.

The man was previously arrested on domestic assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

