NEEDHAM, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police and Needham Police are investigating after a bullet was fired through a fourth-floor window of TripAdvisor’s global headquarters building on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they received a call around 7 a.m. from an employee who reported that a co-worker heard a gunshot come through a window.

Officers responded to the business on 400 First Avenue and found a bullet that had been shot through the window.

A ballistics unit was notified and is actively helping with the investigation. Police say the incident appears to be isolated.

TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel website, continued to operate as usual while authorities investigated the shooting.

Crews secured the window to prevent it from cracking more.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)