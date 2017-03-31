Police searching for Southborough man who went missing after Celtics game

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Southborough man who went missing after Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics game at TD Garden.

Lori Kelleher has spent two heart-wrenching days searching all over Boston for her missing son.

Michael Kelleher, 23, went to the game with a co-worker and vanished after the game.

Lori Kelleher says her son’s cellphone was last pinged along Tremont Street near Boston Common.

Police say he was supposed to meet a friend after the game for a ride home but never showed up. His mother says he was drinking heavily and never made it to the car. She says he tried to call for an Uber on three occasions but that his phone died.

Kelleher was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants and black sneakers. He is said to be 6 feet 2 inches and 180 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has two distinctive tattoos: one of a cross and another of the Boston skyline.

Kelleher’s panicked mother hopes the pictures and her desperate plea will help find her son.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

