NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - New Hampshire Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing outside of a McDonald’s in Nashua.

Investigators said the man stabbed someone multiple times in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on East Hollis Street last Sunday.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

