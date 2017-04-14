Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting outside Dorchester McDonald’s

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday outside of a McDonald’s in broad daylight.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. on the corner of Gallivan Boulevard and Granite Avenue in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The victim, who was driving a Mercedes, was either inside or outside of the car when police say he was shot multiple times in the chest.

Investigators say there was some sort of argument and that the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. They say the suspect then fled the scene in blue Chrysler 300 with Massachusetts plates.

Eight shell casings were found at the scene. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he later died.

Police commissioner William Evans hopes someone in the area saw something that could help investigators.

“I’m sure there was plenty of people out here,” said Commissioner Evans. “It was sort of brazen for a shooting.”

The shooter has not yet been arrested.

