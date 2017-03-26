LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Lawrence overnight.

The incident happened at a McDonald’s restaurant on Jackson Street at around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

There is no word on the condition of the shooting victims.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)