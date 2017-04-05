Police searching for suspect after officer hit by car in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are searching for a motorist after an officer was struck by a car in Worcester on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the officer was tossed onto the hood of the car. The suspect then sped away from the scene.

In the pouring rain, witness Rob Foster said he watched a scene unfold, as if it were in a movie.

Foster says the suspect’s car flew between a parked car and the cruiser, hitting the officer in the process.

Worcester Police say the car drove over the officer’s foot and then fled onto the highway. They say the officer was tending to a parking violated when he was hit.

The driver allegedly ignored the officer’s order to slow down.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)