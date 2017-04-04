Police searching for suspect after Quincy woman pistol whipped during robbery

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A Quincy woman, 62, was injured when her family says she was pistol-whipped in the head during a robbery at her home.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the attack early Monday. The woman’s husband was returning home from work around 1 a.m. when he was approached from behind by a man who pushed him inside.

The robber held him at gunpoint and demanded cash, police say. The woman’s son says the robber hit his mother in the head with the gun when she tried to intervene.

The robber got away with $100 and ran off toward Wilson Avenue.

Bleeding from the head, the woman was taken to Quincy Medical Center for treatment.

Her son says she still cannot believe what happened.

“She’s pretty shocked, she’s pretty scared that she had to go through all that,” said William Lee. “They will catch you and then they will put you away for good, and you will not do this to anyone else.”

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department.

