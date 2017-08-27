Police searching for suspect after teen shot in the face in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot in the face in an apparent unprovoked attack early Sunday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers say they responded to Adventure Park just after midnight on Sunday for a teen that had been shot in the face. The victim said he was sitting on a bench when he was approached by a man who, unprovoked, shot him in the face.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Police found a shell casing in the area of Pine Street and a witness eventually told police that a yellow car fled the scene just after the shooting.

Officers later found a vehicle on Main Street that had blood and other evidence inside.

Police say they are still investigating.

