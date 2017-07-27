CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) – Police are searching for a suspect after a vandalism spree in Cambridge.

There were 14 different victims of this vandalism, according to police, including a school and St. Peter’s Parish.

Police say a vandal left a path of destruction across Cambridge’s Peabody neighborhood Wednesday morning. Of the 14 reports of malicious destruction, 11 of them involved cars.

Officials received a few different suspect descriptions. One witnesses told police the suspect was a teenager with a metal bat, while another said the vandalism came from a man with a stick.

The Saint Francis of Assisi statue was damaged in the incident, along with an air conditioner at the adjacent St. Peter’s Catholic School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-349-3300.

