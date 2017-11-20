Police searching for suspect after Worcester teen stabbed multiple times

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are searching for a suspect after a teen was stabbed multiple times Monday evening.

Police responded to 23 N Ashland St. for a report of a stabbing and found an 18-year-old male victim on the ground with several stab wounds.

Officers treated the victim before emergency crews could take him to a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed the victim had six stab sounds on his chest, back, and stomach.

The victim’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

According to police, the stabbing happened in a nearby residence, and the suspect is known to the victim. Following the stabbing, the victim flagged down a car, who helped the victim and called police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.

