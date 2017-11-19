Police searching for suspect in Barnstable Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Barnstable on Saturday night.

Officials said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Falmouth Road.

According to authorities, one female employee was inside of the store at the time of the robbery.

That employee is said to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable Police.

