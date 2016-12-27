Police searching for suspect in Malden bank robbery

MALDEN (WHDH) - Malden Police say they are actively searching for a suspect in connection with a Malden bank robbery.

According to officials, a man entered the Brookline Bank on Commercial Street in Malden just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday and gave a note to the teller that demanded money.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say patrol units are actively searching, interviewing witnesses, and collecting evidence.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black leather coat and a grey hooded sweatshirt. He is approximately 5-foot-6 and has a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malden Police at 781-397-7181 or the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)