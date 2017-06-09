Police searching for suspect in Nashua, NH home invasion

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man considered a person of interest in a home invasion in Nashua, New Hampshire.

According to officers, a man broke into a home early Thursday morning and tied up an elderly man who lives at the residence.

Police say the man took items from the home and drove away in the victim’s car. That vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nashua Police.

