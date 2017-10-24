Police searching for suspect who shot man in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for at least one suspect after a man was shot in Randolph Monday night.

The shooting happened at 7:28 p.m. on the corner of Mill Street and Elderly Drive.

Police said a 19-year-old man was shot while riding in a car, which then crashed into a garbage can. A second man in the car was not hit.

Crews towed the car from the scene with at least one bullet hole in the driver’s side.

Police said marijuana and a firearm were recovered a few blocks away and that they saw three people running from the scene.

The man was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to be okay, officials said.

