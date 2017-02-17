Police searching for suspects after 2 shootings in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are searching for suspects after two shootings.

The first incident happened near Saint Anne’s Hospital where one person was shot.

Two hours later, a second person was shot at the intersection of Slade and Plymouth Street.

No word yet on the victims’ conditions.

Police say they do not know if the shootings were related.

