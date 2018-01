BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after an armed robbery in Boston.

The incident happened on Boylston Street at …

Police said two suspects showed a gun to a worker inside a sweetgreen and demanded money.

Officers are working to get a description of the suspects.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)