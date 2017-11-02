ROXBURY, MA (WHDH) — Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in Roxbury sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue just after midnight where they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Officials transported him to the closest trauma center, where he is in stable condition.

Police continued to search the scene with flashlights, placing around a dozen evidence markers in three different areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

