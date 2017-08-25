Police searching for suspects after two reported assaults in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are searching for two people wanted in connection with reported assaults on women in the area of Central Ave.

Officials say the first assault was reported on July 7 at 6:30 a.m. near the Logan Airport garage. The suspect was described as a tall, thin man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers, with a goatee and a mustache.

According to police, that suspect followed a woman on Central Ave, toward the garage, and assaulted her.

A second incident was reported on Aug. 19 at 1:30 a.m. on Marlboro Street. Police say the suspect followed the victim from Central Ave and Shurtleff Street, then assaulted the woman. That suspect was described as a Hispanic man who was around 5-foot-8 and thin. He did not have any facial hair.

A photo of the suspect shows him wearing an orange shirt and jeans with white spots. He is also wearing red shoes.

Police say they have increased patrols in the area and are reviewing surveillance footage and are encouraging anyone walking alone in early morning hours to call police if they see anything suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)