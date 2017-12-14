FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a home invasion led to a shooting in Framingham.

Officers have the area roped off by the woods near the apartment on Phelps Road.

At least one person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital, police said.

Police added that this may not be a random act.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)