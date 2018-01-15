BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects in connection with several armed robberies in Mattapan.

Investigators said the suspect first held up a Cricket Wireless on River Street Saturday afternoon.

Police added that the suspect then robbed a Papa John’s on the same street just a half hour later.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call police.

