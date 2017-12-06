Police searching for suspects who crashed truck into home, fled scene

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are on the lookout for suspects who drove a truck into a home and fled the scene.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle into a home on 200 Lowell Street and found a GMC 2500 that had crashed into the house.

The crashed caused significant structural damage to the home, but nobody in the home was injured.

Officers say the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene. No suspects were located following a search.

A phone number is listed on the back of the truck, but the company that owned the truck had sold it and no longer owns the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects are asked to contact Rochester Police at 603-335-6500.

