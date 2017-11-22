Police seek 3 ‘dangerous’ men following assault, robbery on Orange Line train

Transit Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and assault that happened earlier this month on an Orange Line train.

MBTA officials say the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, near Charlestown’s Sullivan Square Station.

Warrants have been issued for Benjamin Rucker, John Morgan and Shaquille Guyette-Foster. The three men allegedly assaulted an individual with a knife, causing serious injuries.

The men are known to frequent the Cambridge area, according to officials. The men are said to be “dangerous” and should not be approached.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

