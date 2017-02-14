Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with Randolph shooting

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are asking for the public’s help in locating a Brockton man wanted in connection with a shooting and an assault at an apartment complex last week.

Romaine Sanchez, 19, is accused of shooting a 32-year-old man in the face and neck during in altercation at the Rosemont Square Apartments on Feb. 7.

Police said 18 hours before the shooting, Sanchez took part in a violent assault, in which he struck another man over the head with a firearm and fled.

Sanchez was last seen in a Mitsubishi Gallant with a temporary wheel on the rear driver’s side of the car.

Police said Sanchez is believed to be carrying a gun. They said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Randolph police.

