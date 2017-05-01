Police seek driver that struck, critically injured cyclist in Boston

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Boston police say they are looking for the vehicle that struck and critically injured a cyclist over the weekend.

Police say the cyclist was struck in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday by a silver or gray sedan. Two men were biking in the right lane when one of them was clipped by a car, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.

Responding officers found the cyclist, a man about 30 years of age, down in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Clarendon Street. Police say he was dragged and possibly run over.

He was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. His name was not released.

The vehicle drove way. Police think it may have damage on the roof near the windshield area on the driver’s side.

“Obviously the four-door silver vehicle is going to have some grill damage in the front from the impact. So if anyone knows anyone who is out there, please contact us.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car.

