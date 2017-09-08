Police seek driver that struck, killed 11-year-old girl in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - METHUEN, MA (WHDH) – Police in Methuen are searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash late Thrusday night that claimed the life of a young girl.

Police said an 11-year-old Jaydee Soto was struck around 9:45 p.m. on Broadway near Kirk Street. The girl found a dollar on the ground and was crossing the street with her father to spend it at the Dollar Tree when she was hit.

The impact of the crash sent the girl airborne into another car before she landed on the ground. The driver then fled the scene.

“If you are the driver of the vehicle, please come forward. Don’t make us come and find you,” Police Chief Joe Solomon said.

Police said CPR was performed on the girl. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead. Her father was not injured.

“I was stepping out of the store, crossing. I see this car flying,” the girl’s father Efrain Cadalario said. “It was a black Honda Accord.”

Solomon said the car struck the girl at a high rate of speed. He said the driver never hit the brakes.

“We will eventually find you. Turn yourself in,” Solomon said.

Police are now looking at surveillance video from nearby a business to help identify the car. They are also asking for any witnesses to contact them.

