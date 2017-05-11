DA: Police seek ‘extremely dangerous’ man after woman killed in Lowell apartment

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Lowell are searching for an “extremely dangerous” gunman after a woman was found murdered Thursday morning inside an apartment in the city.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said authorities responded around 7:30 a.m. to an apartment at 166 Stevens Street for a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Ryan said the victim likely knew the suspect and that a domestic dispute could be to blame. Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper that the woman was shot in front of her young daughter.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A SWAT team swept through the apartment building, but was unable to locate the shooter.

Ryan said authorities are searching the area for the suspect. He is said to be “armed and extremely dangerous.”

The woman has not been identified. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

