Police seek gun-wielding suspect in Quincy gas station robbery

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a gas station Saturday night at gunpoint.

Officials say the suspect entered Prestige Gas on Franklin Street, brandished a gun, stole money and fled on foot in the area of Fort Square.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Bagley at 617-745-5766.

No additional details were immediately available.

