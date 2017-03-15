Police seek gunman after man found dead outside New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman after they said a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning outside a multi-unit building in New Bedford.

Authorities said officers responded at around 11 a.m. to a home at 146 Matthews Rd. and found a 20-year-old man that had been shot “several times.” The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A SWAT team was called to the home because the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside. Police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood but were unable to locate the suspected killer.

Police said officers found a firearm at the scene. A car was also towed away from the scene, along with a lot of evidence. There is no immediate word on what led to the shooting.

The suspect is described as a young man, who is said to be armed and dangerous. A photo of the suspect is expected to be released at later time.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or victim.

