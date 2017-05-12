Police hunt gunman after man shot in Methuen home invasion

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are on the hunt for a suspect in Methuen after a “targeted” man was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning.

Methuen police responded to the incident at a home on 35 Elmwood Road.

Authorities said the victim, a 46-year-old man, was shot once in the thigh by the suspect. That victim was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, but it is expected to recover.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a hooded man with his face covered. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police.

Authorities said the suspect entered the home and targeted a man, shooting him during a confrontation. They said the suspect then fled.

“He had a confrontation with the stepfather, which was the targeted person he was looking for,” Police Chief Joseph Solomon said of the shooter.

The incident is under investigation.

