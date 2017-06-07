Police seek gunman after teen fatally shot in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are searching for a gunman after an 18-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Rainbow Drive. The victim, who was identified as Bryce Finn, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Finn was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene say the suspect knocked on the door, shot Finn in the chest as he opened the door and then fled the area.

Investigators say they do not believe it was a random act.

State Police are assisting in the investigation. There have been no arrests.

Police in #Haverhill knocking on doors in neighborhood where 18y/o was shot and killed @7News pic.twitter.com/2qVGz4A7UQ — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 7, 2017

