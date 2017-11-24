Police seek help in identifying bank robbery suspect

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Everett are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a bank in the city Friday morning.

A man in a Patriots sweatshirt robbed the East Boston Savings Bank on Revere Beach Parkway around 11 a.m., according to authorities.

No additional details regarding the incident were immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact Everett police at 617-389-5063.

