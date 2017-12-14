Police seek information on car found burned with human remains inside

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate the discovery of a burned vehicle that was found with human remains inside.
Authorities believe a car that was found on fire at Hope Cemetery on Monday morning was a 2004 Buick LeSabre.
Fire crews responded at around 8:30 a.m. to the cemetery for a report of a car fire and found the sedan engulfed in flames. Investigators later found a body inside the charred vehicle.
Police say the are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death.”
Anyone who might have seen the car between Monday night and Tuesday morning is asked to contact police.
The incident is under investigation.
