Police seek information on car found burned with human remains inside

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate the discovery of a burned vehicle that was found with human remains inside.

Authorities believe a car that was found on fire at Hope Cemetery on Monday morning was a 2004 Buick LeSabre.

WPD looking to speak with anyone who may have seen this 2004 red/maroon Buick LeSabre in the Worcester between Mon. night and Tues. morning. The vehicle may have had all its windows down, including in the area of Hope Cemetery. Please call the Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. pic.twitter.com/LIqwXJ62sn — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) December 14, 2017

Fire crews responded at around 8:30 a.m. to the cemetery for a report of a car fire and found the sedan engulfed in flames. Investigators later found a body inside the charred vehicle.

Police say the are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death.”

Anyone who might have seen the car between Monday night and Tuesday morning is asked to contact police.

The incident is under investigation.

