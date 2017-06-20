Police seek man after woman badly beaten in Planet Fitness parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video brutally beating an 18-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness last week.

Investigators say the horrifying assault happened on June 12 at the gym in Rochester on Main Street.

Police say the woman was walking to her car when she was attacked from behind.

Video showed the attacker punching the woman 39 times. She was also thrown to the ground and kicked in the head, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospoital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

He’s described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, white sneakers, a baseball hat, and sunglasses. Police believe the vehicle he fled in was a light-colored Ford Fusion or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

