Police seek man on skis pulled by car on city streets

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a skier from a viral video that shows him being dangerously pulled down the street by a car.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, shows the skier being pulled down Court Street in Portsmouth using a rope.

“Clearly not the brightest idea we’ve seen,” Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner told WGME.

Merner says he first saw the video over the weekend following a massive snowstorm that hammered New England last Thursday.

“I can tell you that if that’s something an officer observed, the driver would be cited for that. It’s not an arrestable offense. But clearly there’s reckless operation,” Merner told the news station.

Merner did say some use skis to get around the city after major snowstorms, but that the video of this particular skier was outrageous. At one point in the video, the skier could be seen clipping a snow bank and crashing face first into the pavement.

“That fall that he takes…I consider it to be significant,” Merner said.

Police say they have not identified the person or car in the video. Residents are urged to ski somewhere else.

