Police seek man wanted for ‘upskirting’ incident at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with an “upskirting” incident at the MBTA’s South Station.

Authorities say the inappropoate video was taken Monday inside the Red Line lobby at the station.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Anyone with infomation is asked to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

