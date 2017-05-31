Police seek man who disappeared from Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - State and local police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say disappeared Tuesday afternoon from a Boston hospital.

Joao Dos Santos Goncalves, 53, of Lowell, has been reported missing. He left his room in the Tufts Medical Center’s neurology unit around 3:30 p.m and did not tell staff members, authorities said.

Goncalves suffers from the effects of a traumatic brain injury and “needs to be located as soon as possible,” according to police.

Goncalves is said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair, a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, black sneakers with yellow hospital socks and a Tufts Medical Center bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

