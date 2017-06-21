Police seek man who tried to lure young girls into car

BOXFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Boxford are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say tried to lure two young girls into his car.

Authorities warned parents in the town and surrounding areas to be on alert after police say the man made “very concerning” comments to the girls.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30-40 years old, with short brown hair and blue eyes,

Police say he was last seen in the area of Bare Hill Road driving a silver or grey sedan.

Several area departments are working to find the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

