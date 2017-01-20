Police seek masked man who pointed pistol at store clerk

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a masked man who was caught on camera robbing a store at gunpoint.

Investigators said a man armed with a pistol robbed the X-Mart Thursday night on Lafayette Road.

Cameras captured the suspect pointing the pistol at a clerk and demanding money.

The man fled the store. Anyone who has information is asked to contact police.

