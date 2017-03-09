Police seek Massachusetts college student last seen on Wednesday

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA (WHDH) — Police in Williamstown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing college student.

Authorities said they are searching for Nathaniel Whittle, 23, a student at Willims College.

Whittle was last seen in Bloomfield, Connecticut, on Wednesday, according to police.

He could be driving a grey Toyota Tacoma with Texas registration CBJ0333.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Williamstown police at 413-458-5733 or Williams College Safety & Security at 413-597-4444.

