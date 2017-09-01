Police seek men seen in shocking video of Lynn robbery, shooting

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video released Friday by Lynn police show two wanted men robbing and then opening fire on a man inside a vehicle on Green Street.

In the video, two men in hoodies approach a man in a red Ford Mustang who was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex. It shows them carry out what appears to be a robbery before firing multiple shots into the car.

The incident happened Wednesday around 2 a.m.. Police say the men told the victim to empty his pockets. They say the men started shooting at him after taking his wallet and cellphone.

The victim, 39, was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was wounded by one shot and grazed by two other bullets. He is expected to be OK.

One nearby resident looking out her window as she waited for an Uber witnessed the ruthless act.

“It’s more than scary,” the woman said. “I feel petrified. I feel so afraid.”

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for the suspects. They say the men are likely still armed and are dangerous.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.

“We believe that somebody out there know who these suspects are,” Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

