Police seek missing Clarksburg woman

CLARKSBURG, MA (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Clarksburg.

Authorities said Joanne Ringer, 29, was last seen on Thursday, March 2.

Ringer is likely driving a dark green Volkswagen Jetta, according to police.

Ringer is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown and purple hair, and brown eyes.

Police said Ringer is possibly heading to East Hampton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

