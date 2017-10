BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a missing dog that was last seen on the Mass Pike.

Officers say someone spotted the dog running on the Mass Pike in Allston Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police or Boston Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)