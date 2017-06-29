Police seek missing Fitchburg man

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Fitchburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a man that has been missing for a week.

Authorities say Narin Thiravong, 20, went missing on June 22. He was last seen on Water Street near M&M Variety.

Thiravong is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 120 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

