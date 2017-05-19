Police seek missing Methuen woman

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities said Carmen Santos, 63, was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen on East Street just after 6 p.m.

Santos is said to be 5 feet 2 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Santos’ whereabouts is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

