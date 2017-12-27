Police seek owner of dog found along Mass Pike

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Sturbridge are turning to the public for help in tracking down the owner of dog that they found “hitchhiking” along a major highway.

Police say they found the dog Tuesday walking on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 near the Brimfield-Sturbridge line.

The dog was not wearing identification tags.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)