Police seek owner of dog found dead in trash bag on Fitchburg street

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help in identifying the owner of a dog that was found dead on a street in the city.

On Jan. 12, authorities said officers found a deceased pit bull-terrier mix discarded in a black trash bag near Howard and Prescott streets.

The dog is said to have been about 35 pounds, adult in age, with black and white fur. Police said the dog was covered with black freckled spots.

Anyone with information on the dog’s owner is asked to contact police.

